POLK COUNTY EQUIPMENT RENTAL BIDS CLOSE MARCH 22, 2019 Polk County, Crookston, Minnesota NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 2:00 pm, March 22, 2019 by Michelle Cote, Polk County Director of Property Records, at Crookston, Minnesota on behalf of the Board of Commissioners of Polk County for establishing equipment rental rates. Proposals will be OPENED and READ publicly at 2: 00 pm, March 22, 2019 by the Board of County Commissioners or their representative at the County Courthouse in Crookston, Minnesota. Proposals received after 2: 00 pm will not be considered. Proposals may be examined and obtained at the office of the County Highway Engineer in the Polk County Highway Depaiiment, 820 Old Highway 75 South, Crookston, Minnesota 56716. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities or defects therein. Michelle Cote Director of Property Records Polk County, Minnesota (February 20, 27 & March 6, 2019)