In Loving Memory of Ryan Michael Trangsrud 12-21-1977 to 01-30-2019 Ryan was born in Moorhead, Minn., on December 21, 1977. The oldest of three siblings, he lived in Greenbush, Minn., until he was seven and moved with his family to Prior Lake, Minn., where he grew up and went to high school. He attended Normandale Community College and the University of Wisconsin at Stout. In 2001 he began his career at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and worked there for 18 years. He played baseball, football, and basketball while growing up, and followed Minnesota sports teams closely. He liked to collect coins and sports cards of his idols like Dan Marino, Kirby Puckett and Bo Jackson. He spent time at Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Austin, Texas, visiting family. He like watching horses at Canterbury and along with some others, owned a horse that raced there named Rocket Wrench. He loved spending time with his friends and family and was always good for being there when you needed him and was a great listener. He liked a lot of music, usually rock and country, but mostly he liked the music our Mom sang along to while we rode in the back of her station wagon when we were kids, like Wilson Phillips and Rick Astley. He was loved very much and will be missed by so many friends and family. Survived by father Les Trangsrud (Maria), stepfather Steve Prokosch, brother Kyle Trangsrud, sister Carly Trangsrud, nephew Kelan Trangsrud, grandmother Ilene Trangsrud, grandfather Arvid Williamson, uncle Warren Trangsrud (Anne), uncle Gary Trangsrud and aunt Monica Trangsrud, uncle Brad Williamson (Kim), uncle Matt Williamson (Dorrie), grandmother Mary Dagner, aunt Cathy Dessert (Bill), lots of cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by his mother Suzann Prokosch, grandmother Daphne Williamson, grandfather Kermit Trangsrud, and uncle Robbie Williamson.