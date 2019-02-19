Arlett Ione (Kjos) Hart, 84

Arlett Ione (Kjos) Hart, age 84 of Grafton, ND passed away on February 17, 2019 at the Lutheran Sunset Home with her family by her side. Arlett Ione Kjos was born September 13, 1934 in Greenbush, MN, the daughter of the late Carl Albert and Amanda (Skavland) Kjos. She grew up attending District 1 Country School in Roseau County, graduating from Greenbush High School in 1952. She then continued her education at Bethesda Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Crookston, MN earning her LPN license in 1953, followed by employment at Bethesda Hospital. On December 16, 1956 she was united in marriage to Leslie L. (Bob) Hart at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush, MN. They made their home in Grafton raising their family and owning and operating Hart Machine and Mfg. Leslie (Bob) passed away on October 11, 2004. Through the years, Arlett worked part-time as an LPN at Grafton Deaconess Hospital, Grafton State School Hospital, Lutheran Sunset Home and Grafton Clinic. She later worked at the switchboard on the campus of the Developmental Center in Grafton. She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and WELCA and participated in the choir and youth Sunday school programs. To her, the best career she had was raising their six children and spending time with them and later their families. She especially loved al the times when her family was altogether. Affectionately being called “Grandma Bob” by her grandkids and then acquiring the title of “Great Grandma Bob” meant the world to her. She is survived by her children: Lowell Hart, Fargo, ND; Louan Fee, Moorhead, MN; Larae (Dave) Osowski, Leah (Barry) Kingsbury, Leon (Sherrie) Hart all of Grafton, ND; Lori (Randy) Horner, Nashville, TN; 12 grandchildren: Nicholas Fee, Patrick Fee, Matthew Fee, Casey Fee, Alysia (Brent) Wilde, Alison Osowski, Amanda (Joseph) Dosch, Brittany Kingsbury, Cody Kingsbury, Emily Hart, Adam Horner, Lindsey Horner; great grandchildren: Noah Dosch, Robert Dosch, Jackson Wilde, Jeanette Wild; brother-in-law, Tom (Claudia) Hart; sisters-in-law: Ruby Shriner, Edie Stanley as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Alvin, infant sister, Stella; son-in-law, Daryl Fee; brothers-in-law, Ed Demers and Ernie Stanley and sister-in-law, Mavis Demers. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Grafton, ND. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton, ND. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grafton Lutheran Cemetery, Grafton, ND in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials to the Leisure Estates Assisted Living in Grafton, ND; Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church or Altru Hospice-Grafton Division. An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements. Tollefson Funeral Home Grafton, North Dakota