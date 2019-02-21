Foreclosure/Philip S Dow and Jodi Dow

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 25, 2005 MORTGAGOR: Philip S Dow and Jodi Dow, husband and wife, as joint tenants. MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded May 27, 2005 Kittson County Recorder, Document No. A000176959. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Green Tree Servicing LLC now known as Ditech Financial LLC. Dated December 7, 2011 Recorded December 19, 2011, as Document No. A000186081. TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Bank of America, N.A. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1883 410th Street, Saint Vincent, MN 56755 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 041314720 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That certain parcel situate in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Thirty-one (31), Township One Hundred Sixty-four (164) North of Range Forty-nine (49) West, described as follows : Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Section Thirty-one (31) , thence West along the North boundary line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) a distance of Five Hundred Thirty feet (530′) to the point of beginning; thence South and parallel with the East boundary line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) a distance of Three Hundred Forty feet (340′); thence West and parallel to the North boundary line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) a distance of Four Hundred Thirty feet (430′); thence North and parallel to the East boundary line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) distance of Three Hundred Forty feet (340′) to the North boundary line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4); thence East and along the North boundary line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) a distance of Four Hundred Thirty feet (430′) to the point of beginning. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kittson ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $49,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $41,004.95 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Kittson County Sheriff’s Office, 410 South Fifth, Hallock, MN 56728 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 15, 2019 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: February 8, 2019 Ditech Financial LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 8 – 18-007597 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20