Gerald Koland, 81

Gerald Duane Koland passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, at the age of 81. Jerry had a huge heart, always willing to help others, as well as a wonderful sense of humor, always joking with those he knew well and not so well. Jerry was born in Greenbush, MN, on February 15, 1937, to Mae (Sylskar) and Ole Koland. He grew to adulthood in Karlstad, MN, was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran, and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1957. In 1986, Jerry married his true-life companion Claudia Garcia. They traveled often to her native Peru, a country Jerry loved for its beauty, culture, and his extended family. Jerry had a long career as a security officer in the downtown Minneapolis, MN, area. He fit the profession well, as he loved to chat with everyone. Jerry leaves behind his wife Claudia of Fridley, MN, sister Diane Englund, and niece Rebecca Englund of Centerville, MN, brother Donald Koland of Karlstad, MN, sister Deborah Koland (Pete Tompkins) of St. Paul, MN, and dear friend Nelsy Ghiggo of Plymouth MN. Jerry was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father, and his brother-in-law, Desmond Englund.