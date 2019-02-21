Homeowners responsible to clear hydrants

The Karlstad City Council met on Monday, February 11. The meeting was rescheduled due to a winter storm the previous week.

Hydrants

After all the snowfall in recent weeks, Mayor Dale Nelson noted that homeowners are responsible to clear the snow from fire hydrants, not the city crew.

Fire Chief Jeremy Folland said he thought it would be ideal if a walkway was cleared up to the hydrant. Leaving some snow as insulation may prevent freeze-up.

There are 78 hydrants in the city. The city crew has been clearing the main hydrants near the nursing home and Oakwood Homes, which blow in quickly during blustery conditions.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!