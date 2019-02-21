Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Nice mix of walleyes and saugers with some big walleyes as well. Most fishing in 30-34′ of water. Try and get away from traffic. Some good reports in 15-20′ morning and evening. Ice thickness pushing over 36″ in most areas being fished, extension for auger needed if not with resort. Rattle baits effective to pull fish in. Keep jigging lines moving. Electronics very helpful. Some nice walleyes again suspended this week. Fish houses on ice through March 31, walleyes open through April 14, pike season open continuous.

On the Rainy River… Lots of current in river. Ice is thinner than normal for February. Area around International Bridge in Baudette not safe due to construction of new bridge. Snowmobile trail on river is open and marked from Baudette (downstream from bridge) to lake. Stay on trail for safety.

Up at the NW Angle… Best bite morning and evening. Nice mixed bag of walleyes, saugers, perch, pike, tulibees and eelpout. Most fish coming from 22-30′. Gold, glow red and other glow colors best. Downsize jigging presentation if fish are sluggish. Snowmobile trails from south shore across lake to Angle are marked with fresh snow. The ice road from Young’s Bay to Flag and Oak Island resorts is open. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.