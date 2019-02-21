NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS EQUIPMENT RENTAL /Kittson (MN) County

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bids Close March 20, 2019 Hallock, MN 56728 Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Office of the County Administrator of Kittson County, Hallock, Minnesota on behalf of the County Commissioners of Kittson County for the following: County Project No. 35-19-200, Equipment Rental Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the Office of the County Engineer, 401 Second Street S.W., Hallock, Minnesota 56728 (218-843-2686). The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any informalities therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County. Dated this 12th day of February, 2019 at Hallock, Minnesota. _________________________________ Eric Christensen, County Administrator 15, 16, 17