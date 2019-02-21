Public Notice/Lake Bronson (MN) State Park

Public Notice Seasonal public docking slips will be available at Lake Bronson State Park, including two docking slips that will meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Applications must be received on or before March 15, 2019. In the event the number of applications exceeds the number of docking slips available, a public lottery will be held at the Lake Bronson State Park Visitor Center on March 16 to determine successful applicants. The annual rental fee will be $425.00 per docking slip. The public dock slips will be managed under a lease to the Lake Bronson Cabin Owners Assocation (LBCOA). The availability of the docking slips is contingent on the completion of a lease agreement between the LBCOA and the Department of Natural Resources. For application information, contact the Lake Bronson State Park at 218-754-2200 or LBCOA at 218-782-2266. 15 16 17 18