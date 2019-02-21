Reorganizational and Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 January 28, 2019 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Library Karlstad, Minnesota The meeting was called to order by Acting Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The meeting was rescheduled due to the weather. Members Burkel, Duray, Caldwell, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund, were present, plus Superintendent Baron and Dean of Students Hanson. Reorganizational meeting was held, followed by the regular meeting. Reorganization: Member Burkel was nominated Chairperson by Member Koland. Other nominations: None. Vice-Chairperson Burkel declared Member Burkel duly elected by acclamation. Member Duray was nominated Vice Chairperson by Member Koland. Other nominations: None. Chairperson Burkel declared Member Duray duly elected by acclamation. Member Koland was nominated Clerk by Member Burkel. Other nominations: None. Chairperson Burkel declared Member Koland duly elected by acclamation. Member Sollund was nominated Treasurer by Member Duray. Other nominations: None. Chairperson Burkel declared Member Sollund duly elected by acclamation. Member Murray moved and member Duray seconded to authorize the following committee assignments: UC Board Committee 2019 1) MSHSL Koland 2) NWRIC Burkel 3) MREA Hanson 4) MSBA Burkel 5) Continuing Ed. Murray 6) Certified Negotiations Kolland, Murray, Sollund 7) Administrative Negotiations Murray, Sollund, Hanson 8) Support Staff Sollund, Burkel, Caldwell 9) Building & Grounds Duray, Koland, Murray 10) Athletic Booster Caldwell 11) Music Boosters Hanson 12) Drama Boosters Duray 13) Advisory Committee Duray, Caldwell 14) Staff Development Murray 15) Sports Committee Murray, Sollund 16) Technology Committee Murray, Duray 17) ECFE Sollund Member Hanson moved and member Caldwell seconded to authorize membership and participation in the following organizations: UC Minnesota State High School League – MSHSL Northwest Regional Interdistrict Council – RIC Region I -ESV Northwest Service Cooperative – NWSC Minnesota Rural Education Association – MREA Minnesota School Boards Association – MSBA Adult Basic Education Program Member Duray moved and member Hanson seconded to set the regular meetings of the board for the coming year on the following dates and times and that the Meet and Confer meetings be held as designated (*) prior to the regular meetings or at the request of the staff and that two members audit the bills monthly. UC *February 20 6:30 p.m. Burkel/Koland Tri-County School March 20 6:30 p.m. Murray/Sollund Tri-County School *April 17 6:30 p.m. Duray/Hanson Halma Hall May 15 6:30 p.m. Caldwell/Burkel Tri-County School June 19 6:30 p.m. Koland/Murray Tri-County School July 17 6:30 p.m. Sollund/Duray Lake Bronson Comm. Center August 21 6:30 p.m. Hanson/Caldwell Tri-County School September 18 6:30 p.m. Burkel/Murray Tri-County School *October 16 6:30 p.m. Koland/Duray Strandquist Comm. Center November 20 6:30 p.m. Sollund/Hanson Tri-County School *December 18 6:30 p.m. Caldwell/Koland Tri-County School January 22 6:30 p.m. Burkel/Sollund Tri-County School Member Murray moved and member Koland seconded to • set the annual school board members salary at $100 per meeting for regular meetings • pay $200 and room for attending the state school board convention • pay members mileage at the Federal negotiated rate • pay members $100 per day ($50.00/half day) while on school-related business. UC Member Murray moved and member Sollund seconded to • designate the North Star News as the Official Newspaper of the District 2358. • designate the Prime Security Bank and MN Trust as the primary depositories of district funds • post notices of special meetings on the east front entrance and the south entry • authorize appropriate investments of school district funds by the Superintendent during the course of the year. • continue the use of the signature writer for payment of district obligations. UC •We Are Proud of the custodial staff and the wonderful job they do in keeping the sidewalks clear and the building clean and safe for everyone. •We are proud of the elementary students, staff and parents for the very successful food drive before Christmas. More food was donated than ever before. It was split between the Strandquist and Lake Bronson food pantries. Member Sollund moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the agenda as amended. UC Member Caldwell moved and member Duray seconded to approve the minutes of the December 19, 2018 Regular Board Meeting. UC Member Murray moved and member Sollund seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $105,841.22 $124,592.36 FOOD SERVICE 5,649.71 8,283.61 COMMUNITY SERVICE 582.17 2,122.86 DEBT REDEMPTION 84,240.00 88,755.00 TOTAL $197,979.95 $223,753.83 No visitors present. Member Koland introduced the following resolution and moved for its adoption: RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFOR. WHEREAS, there has been a reduction in student enrollment, and, WHEREAS, this decrease in student enrollment must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and, WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions. BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, as follows: That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions as a result of reduction in enrollment, make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Sollund and upon roll call vote the following voted in favor thereof: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray, Sollund. and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said resolution was declared duly adopted. Member Duray moved and member Hanson seconded to authorize signers for Prime Security Accounts. UC Dean of Students report included: Advisory Committee meeting, Parent-Teacher Coferences, Muffins for Moms in March and OCHS/OCIHS. Superintendent Baron reported on Enrollment, MASH, Legislative Update, Grants, Calendar Options, EMR Class, NW Regional Development Committee. NWRIC: Meet in March REGION I: New Employee Med. Policy – (Medical Emergency Leave Sharing Plan) New phone system Member Murray moved and member Koland seconded to adjourn. UC Next meeting: February 20, 2019 at 6:30 in the Tri-County School Library. Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk 15