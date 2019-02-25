Jerome Blazek, 78, of Greenbush, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN. Jerome “Jerry” Stuart Blazek was born on August 30, 1940 in Barnett Township, Roseau County, rural Greenbush, MN to parents Jerrie and Hilda (Thompson) Blazek. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Greenbush, MN. Jerome always had an adventurous spirit. That spirit led him to join the Army before he graduated from high school. After the Army, he came back to Greenbush until his wandering feet took him to other states-mainly Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and North Dakota. He had a variety of jobs throughout his life. These included firefighting, logging and construction. Jerome enjoyed playing cards, telling jokes and reading western novels. His favorite author was Louis L’Amour. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He is survived by: children-Stuart Blazek of Washington, Rick Blazek of South Dakota and Joel Blazek of Minnesota, several grandchildren, siblings-Shelva Harbott of Thief River Falls, MN, Betty Waith of East Grand Forks, ND, Mike (Valerie) Blazek of Bismarck, ND, Jennifer (Jim) McDonald of Roseau, MN, Ann Grisanti of Buckeye, AZ, Debbie Blazek of Thief River Falls, MN, Sarah (Phillip) Kuznia of Argyle, MN, Bob (Tracy) Blazek of Crookston, MN, Carrie (Alfred Schmaltz) Blazek of Badger, MN, and Mary Jo Larson of Thief River Falls, MN, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charlie, brothers-in law Eldon Harbott, Roger Waith and Ames Grisanti and nephew Travis Berger. Funeral Services was held at 1:30 PM Saturday, February 23 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN. Father George Noel officiated. Michael Blazek was the Reader and the Musician was Jeanne Novacek. Burial will be in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush. Gieseke Funeral Chapel