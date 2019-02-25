Lake of the Woods (MN) County Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS JANUARY 22, 2019 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER- Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof and Ed Arnesen. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of January 8, 2019. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $11,900.95, Commissioners Warrant’s $1,153.97, Commissioners Warrant’s $10,699.24. AUDITOR/TREASURER-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting approval of claims, Dr. Retention Agreement, and County issued credit card. Discussion of Temporary Liquor License Permits. Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $185,274.86, Road & Bridge $81,860.05, County Devel.$1,000.00 , Solid Waste, $33,354.17, EDA, $2,337.36. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 1/22/2019 For Payment 1/25/2019 Vendor Name Amount Beltrami County Auditor-Treasurer 35,100.00 Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 11,739.34 Compass Minerals America 5,243.52 Conduent Business Services LLC 6,127.76 Counties Providing Technology 3,526.00 Headwaters Regional Development Commiss 5,000.00 LOW School District–390 3,300.00 Mn Assn Of Counties 2,500.00 MN Counties Intergovernmental Trust 143,870.00 Mn State Dept-Correction 21,391.55 Northern Light Region 3,064.62 Nw Mn Household Hazardous 4,113.00 Paul Bunyan Transit 15,594.26 Pro Mac Manufacturing Ltd 2,753.10 Thompson Reuters-West Publishing Corp. 2,572.00 University of North Dakota 9,202.71 69 Payments less than 2000 28,728.58 Final Total: 303,826.44 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: January 8, 2019 – $108,964.10, January 16, 2019- $210,001.02, January 17, 2019 – $211,042.37. Credit Card-Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve Emily Tiedemann, Dispatcher a county issued credit card. Temporary On-Sale Liquor License-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board to discuss Permits for a 1 day to 4-day Temporary On- Sale Intoxicating Liquor License which permits exempt originations to sell liquor for events that they are hosting. There are requirements that need to be met and approved by the County and MN Liquor Control. The board set the fee for the Temporary License to $100.00 per day. Doctor Retention Contract-Doctor Retention Contract was placed on February 12, 2019 agenda. LAKE OF THE WOODS HISTORICAL SOCIETY-Historical Society Director, Lindsay Marshall met with the board and informed the board that there is a grant available called, Heritage Partnership Program, to local governments to help defer the cost of helping plan the 100- year celebration of Lake of the Woods County. Lake of the Woods County was created and vested on November 28, 1922 by Honorable J.A.O. Preus. Governor of Minnesota. The consensus of the board was to move forward with the grant application. DITCH AUTHORITY-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 9:55 a.m. and open Ditch Authority. Commissioner Hasbargen reviewed the ditch assessments that Public Works Director, Tim Erickson recommended for 2019 Ditch Assessments. The Ditch Authority recommended the following Ditch Assessments: County Ditch 1-$22,800; Judicial Ditch 16 Outlet Fee- 8,500; Judicial Ditch 24- $16,000; Judicial Ditch 26- $24,000; Judicial Ditch 28-$40,000; Judicial Ditch 22-Joint Ditch with Roseau-$4,782.13; Joint Ditch 62 with Roseau-$16,844.10. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to close the Ditch Authority meeting at 10:05 a.m. and reconvene the regular meeting. DITCH ASSESSMENTS-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the recommendations of the Ditch Authority to set the 2019 Ditch Assessments as follows: County Ditch 1-$22,800; Judicial Ditch 16 Outlet Fee- 8,500; Judicial Ditch 24- $16,000; Judicial Ditch 26- $24,000; Judicial Ditch 28-$40,000; Judicial Ditch 22-Joint Ditch with Roseau-$4,782.13; Joint Ditch 62 with Roseau-$16,844.10. DRIFTERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and unanimously carried, with Commissioner Grund abstaining, and moved for adoption: MN Snowmobile Trail Assistance Program,FY2019 Capital Improvement Grant Resolution – 19-01-01,WHEREAS, the Lake of the Woods County supports the grant application made to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the Federal Recreational Trail Program on behalf of the Lake of the Woods Drifters Snowmobile Club. The application is to repair bridges on the Border Trails in Lake of the Woods County. The trail system is located within Lake of the Woods County. WHEREAS, the Lake of the Woods County recognizes that the Lake of the Woods Area Drifters Snowmobile Club has contributed a twenty-five percent (25%) cash match to the project. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, if Lake of the Woods County is awarded a grant by the Minnesota Department of Natural resources, the County agrees to accept the grant award, and may enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for the above referenced project. The County will comply with all applicable laws, environmental requirements and regulations as stated in the grant agreement, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the applicant has read the Conflict of Interest Policy contained in the Trail Program Grant Manual and certifies it will report any actual, potential, perceived, or organizational conflicts of interest upon discovery to the state related to the application or grant award. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the County Board names the fiscal agent for Lake of the Woods County as: Lorene Hanson County Auditor-Treasurer, 206 8th Ave SE #260, Baudette, MN 56623; BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the County hereby assures the trail improvements will be maintained for a period of no less than twenty (20) years as required by the Federal Recreational Trail Grant Program. The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and unanimously carried and moved for adoption: MN Snowmobile Trail Assistance Program, FY2019 Capital Equipment Grant Resolution – 19-01-02, WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County on behalf of the Lake of the Woods Drifters Snowmobile Club supports the grant application made to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the Federal Recreational Trail Program. The application is to purchase snowmobile trail grooming equipment for the Border Snowmobile Trail System. The trail system is located throughout Lake of the Woods County. WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County recognizes the Lake of the Woods Drifters will provide a twenty-five (25) percent match requirement for the Federal Recreational Trail Program. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, if Lake of the Woods County is awarded a grant by the Minnesota Department of Natural resources, the County agrees to accept the grant award, and may enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for the above referenced project. The County will comply with all applicable laws, environmental requirements and regulations as stated in the grant agreement, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the applicant has read the Conflict of Interest Policy contained in the Trail Program Grant Manual and certifies it will report any actual, potential, perceived, or organizational conflicts of interest upon discovery to the state related to the application or grant award. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the County Board names the fiscal agent for Lake of the Woods County for this project as: Lorene Hanson, County Auditor-Treasurer- 206 8th Ave SE #260, Baudette, MN 56623. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the Lake of the Woods Drifters Snowmobile Club hereby assures the grooming equipment acquired through this grant will be maintained for no less than twenty (20) years as required by the Federal Recreational Trail Grant Program or until such time as appropriate disposition actions are approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. LAND AND WATER PLANNING- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Conditional Use permit for MLT&T, LLC an MLK Holding Company Inc.to allow the applicant to operate a winter access road to Lake of the Woods; storage shed for off-season equipment storage and storage of fish houses in a Rural Residential Zoning District (R2), with the following conditions, the specific conditions of approval are as follows: Signage to include wordage that road is for private use of Border View Lodge only. Not a public access; Limited to 18 wheelhouse clients AMEND AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to amend the agenda at 10:45 a.m. to discuss the Humane Society. COUNTY ATTORNEY-County Attorney, James Austad met with the board to inform the board that the Humane Society Shelters has been in contact with Parvovirus, which is a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs. The Shelter has brought the animals to a Veterinarian for further evaluation and treatment. Correspondence-The board acknowledge the receipt of the 2019 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 11:54 a.m. Attest: February 11, 2019 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen Pubish February 27, 2019