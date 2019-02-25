Wilwant begins term as Kittson County Sheriff

Mark Wilwant began his first term as Kittson County Sheriff on January 7, after winning the election in November.

Wilwant is back on his home turf, a native of the Lancaster area, and a 1986 graduate of Lancaster School.

Wilwant’s interest in law enforcement started in high school. Because of his love of the outdoors and hunting and fishing, he spoke with a conservation officer at a high school career day. This officer shared the plan his own son had just completed: entering the military and then having his college paid for through the GI Bill.

So Wilwant did just that: enlisted in the US Army for two years and then attended college at Alexandria. During that time, he switched gears to local law enforcement instead of conservation, as it was “more available,” he said.

His start in law enforcement was as a patrolman with the Warroad Police Department, where he worked for three years. He was then hired by the Bemidji Police Department, where he worked for eight years.

