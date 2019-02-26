Alice M. DeLisle, 88, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Alice Ogaard was born on May 26, 1930 in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Adolf and Alma (Lindberg) Ogaard. She grew up in Beltrami, MN area where she attended rural school. On September 15, 1947 she was united in marriage to Sidney DeLisle in Crookston, MN. She attended Agassiz Valley School of Practical Nursing in Crookston where she earned her GED and also received a degree as an LPN. She worked for St. Michael’s Hospital in Grand Forks and then had employment in private nursing for many years. Alice retired on her birthday on May 26, 1992.

Family members that survive Alice include her children, Lee DeLisle of East Grand Forks, MN, Marie (Myron) Wardner of East Grand Forks, MN and Patricia (Mark) Pratter of Hanford, CA; 6 grandchildren, Paul, Eric, Aaron, Warner, Ashley and Abbey; 6 great-grandchildren, Max, Eli, Carter, Averey, Oakleigh, Harleigh; brother, Duane (Eleanore) Ogaard of Crookston, MN; and sister Barbara Pearson of Manteca, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Sidney DeLisle; sisters, Shirley and June; brothers, Curtis and Arland.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Monday in Dahl Funeral Home.

Interment: Bethel Lutheran Cemetery ~ Beltrami, MN in the spring

