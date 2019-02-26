Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings February 25, 2019 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Boespflug called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Boespflug, King, Foss, Piche, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: None Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on February 11, 2019. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Foss moved to approve the agenda with the following addition: 8.2 Amend the 2018-19 School Calendar King seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to authorize the administration to advertise for bids for the district’s group health insurance beginning July 1, 2019. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2019. Useldinger seconded the motion The motion was carried. Piche moved to amend the 2018-19 school calendar as follows: Add Student Days: Monday, March 25 Monday, April 22 Thursday, May 30 Staff days will be added to the end of the school year. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to hire the following people as coaches for spring sports: Kirk Misialek Head Boys’ Track Mike Hedlund Assistant Boys’ Track Liesa Hanson Head Girls’ Track Roger Hanson Assistant Girls’ Track Hannah Schreiner CMS Track Austin Clifton CMS Track Kyle Hanson Head Tennis Alex Havis Assistant Tennis Ty Misialek Assistant Tennis Ben Hellekson CMS Tennis Jay Frydenlund Head Boys’ Golf Todd Schumacher Assistant Boys’ Golf Travis Lindgren CMS Boys’ Golf Paula Devine Head Girls’ Golf Durene Frydenlund Assistant Girls’ Golf Terry Olafson CMS Girls’ Golf Heidi Spicer Head Softball Matt Fore Assistant Softball Chelsey Grassel Assistant Softball Hilary Dahlen Assistant Softball Scott Ross CMS Softball Morgan Pieper-George CMS Softball Anthony Walsh Head Baseball Paul McGlynn Assistant Baseball Michael Nemer Volunteer Baseball Paul Stinar CMS Baseball Dennis Carpenter CMS Baseball Betty Benson Adapted Bowling Amy Schothorst Adapted Bowling Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Foss moved that Fatma Bawzer, paraprofessional, has completed the requirements as per the MSEA – Paraprofessional agreement to receive an additional $2.00 per hour beginning February 16, 2019. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the February 13, 2019, payroll in the amount of $25,867.94. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount American Legion Post 157 CMS Wolf Ridge 600.00 VFW Post 3817 CMS Wolf Ridge 1,500.00 Frandsen Bank & Trust CMS Wolf Ridge 300.00 EGF Arts & Crafts Fund CMS Sound System 3,500.00 EGF Music Boosters CMS Sound System 1,500.00 EGF PTO CMS Sound System 250.00 Joyce Zak SH Monte Zak Scholarship 500.00 Blueline Club CMS Wolf Ridge 600.00 O’Monley Holdings SH Football 5,000.00 Sanford Health SH Boys Basketball Sign 200.00 Galstad, Jensen, & McCann SH Boys Basketball Sign 50.00 Wag-N-Train SH Boys Basketball Sign 50.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $14,050.00 Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:24 p.m. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on March 11, 2019. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (February 27, 2019)