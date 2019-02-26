Fisher (MN) ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting, January 23, 2019

Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting Date: January 23, 2019 Review Bills: 6:30 P.M, Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M. 1.0 Call the Meeting to Order 1.1 School Board Members Roll __x__ Mike Vasek(22) _x__ Sheila Beiswenger(22) _x__ Josh Krostue (22) __x__ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x__ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _x__ Josh Korynta(20) 1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz x Josh Mailhot Guests: Colette Ketchum, Jake Sele, Amy Conley, Scott Conley, Erin Terpstra 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance 1.4 Swear in new board member Josh Krostue 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended Motion: Reitmeier Second: Jorgenson Approved 3.0 Elect or Appointment of Officers 3.1 Candidate(s) for Board Chairman – Nomination of Mike Vasek ___x___Lance Reitmeier ___x___Darryl Jorgenson ___x___Josh Korynta ___x___Josh Krostue ___x___Sheila Beiswenger _______Mike Vasek 3.2 Candidate(s) for Clerk – Nomination of Darryl Jorgenson ___x___Lance Reitmeier _______Darryl Jorgenson ___x___Josh Korynta ___x___Josh Krostue ___x___Sheila Beiswenger ___x___Mike Vasek 3.3 Candidate(s) for Treasurer – Nomination of Josh Korynta ___x___Lance Reitmeier ___x___Darryl Jorgenson _______Josh Korynta ___x___Josh Krostue ___x___Sheila Beiswenger ___x___Mike Vasek 3.4 Candidate(s) for Vice Chairman – Nomination of Lance Reit meier _______Lance Reitmeier ___x___Darryl Jorgenson ___x___Josh Korynta ___x___Josh Krostue ___x___Sheila Beiswenger ___x___Mike Vasek 4.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting 4.1 Board Minutes (December 17, 2018) Motion: Beiswenger Second: Korynta Approved 5.0 Committees 5.1 Audit – (2) chair Jorgenson, Beiswenger 5.2 Policy: District Leadership Team – (3) Vasek, Beiswenger, Jorgenson, Krostue 5.3 Building, Grounds, Safety, and Transportation – (2) chair Korynta, Reitmeier, Vasek 5.4 Negotiations – (3) chair Vasek, Reitmeier, Jorgenson, Krostue (alt) 5.5 ECFE – (2) Chair Beiswenger, Reitmeier 5.6 Legislative – (2) Chair Vasek 5.7 Sports Coop Committee (3) including MSHSL Liaison (1) Reitmeier, Korynta, Vasek 6.0 Financial Payable disbursement for (date) 12/20/18 through 1/22/19 in the amount of $ 357,456.35 Check # 52318 through 52425 Voids: None Credit Card amount $ 3,141.70 EFT $379,000 Motion: Jorgenson Second Beiswenger Approved 7.0 Action Items 7.1 Hire F/T Sub: Jamie O’Halloran Motion: Reitmeier Second Korynta Approved 7.2 Compensation Resolution Chairman and Clerk $120/meeting, Directors $80/meeting, $100 full day training, $30/committee meeting, IRS reimbursement for meals and mileage. Motion: Reitmeier Second Jorgenson Approved 7.3 Regular Board Meetings Resolution 3rd Wednesday of each month @ 7:00 P.M. Motion: Jorgenson Second Reitmeier Approved 8.0 Consent Agenda 8.1 Depositories Bremer Bank 8.2 Legal Counsel- Kennedy-Grave 8.3 Official Newspaper – Exponent Motion: Reitmeier Second Jorgenson Approved 9.0 Resolution Directing Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions. RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFORE: WHEREAS, the financial condition of the school district dictates that the school board may have to reduce expenditures, and WHEREAS, there may be a reduction in state aid payments, and, WHEREAS, this reduction in expenditure and decrease in state aid revenue must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 600, as follows: That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions to effectuate economies in the school district and reduce expenditures and, as a result of enrollment, make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions. Motion: Beiswenger Second Reitmeier Approved 10.0 Principal Reports 10.1 Elementary Student Activities 10.2 HS Student Activities 11.0 Superintendent Report 11.1 MSBA Update Facilities and Educational needs assessment 11.2 SY20 Calendar 11.3 Activities Bus 11.4 Enrollment History 12.0 Next Meetings: Wednesday, February 20 @ 7:00 P.M. 13.0 Adjournment 8:34 P.M. Motion: Beiswenger Second Korynta Approved (February 27, 2019)