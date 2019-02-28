Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Most reports from anglers showing very good ice fishing. A healthy mix of walleyes and saugers. Most fishing continues in 30-34′ of water. Morning / evening bite in 15-20′. Ice thickness pushing over 36″ in most areas being fished. Lots of snow and slush if you are not on an ice road or groomed trail. Keep jigging lines moving. Gold, glow red and other glow colors effective. Try rattles to draw fish in. Fish houses on ice through March 31, walleyes open through April 14, pike season open continuous.

On the Rainy River… Strong current in river this year, thus, ice is thinner than normal. Snowmobile trail on river is open and marked from Baudette (downstream from bridge) to lake. Stay on trail for safety.

Up at the NW Angle… Mixed bag of walleyes, saugers, perch, pike, tulibees and eelpout. Most fish coming from 22-30′. Jig one line, second line dead stick with plain hook with live minnow. Nice crappies just over the border amongst islands. Snowmobile trails from south shore across lake to Angle are marked with fresh snow. Lots of slush off of the trail. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.