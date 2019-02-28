Restaurant owner charged with arson

A local restaurant owner was arrested on charges of arson and insurance fraud last week.

Amanda Devore, 51, of Kennedy, MN, has been charged with arson in the first degree and insurance fraud, after the Caribou Grill in Hallock experienced a fire last Thursday evening. Upon investigation, the state fire marshal found suspicion of the fire being started intentionally, leading to the arrest of Devore.

According to the complaint, the fire occurred on February 21, while the business was open. A 911 call was placed at 10:24 p.m. by a patron at the bar. Patrons left the building due to heavy smoke.

The fire began in a storage room but did not appear to have accidental ignition sources. The complaint also states the video surveillance shows Devore going in and out of the storage room several times, including an instance two minutes prior to heavy smoke obscuring the video. No other person was near the room for 30 minutes prior to the fire.

Devore was taken into custody on Friday by the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office. She had her first court appearance on Monday in Kittson County. Devore was released on $2,000 bond; her next court date is March 18.

Both charges are felonies and carry a maximum sentence of twenty years imprisonment with fines of up to $35,000 for first-degree arson and $100,000 for insurance fraud.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!