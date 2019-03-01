Notice of Annual Town Meetings for Kittson County,Minnesota

Notice of Annual Town Meetings for Kittson County are given: That the Annual Town Meetings of Town Officers in the several Towns in Kittson County, Minnesota, as listed below, will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 during the hours and locations as so indicated. General items of business will be discussed, as well as any other business proper to be acted upon on this day. Any vacancy or position that has been filled by Town Board appointment shall be filled at this election for the remainder of the original term. General Notice Tuesday, March 12, 2019 annual Town Meetings TOWNSHIP PLACE MEETING TIME Arveson Arveson Town Hall 5:00 p.m. Cannon Glen Anderson Shop 7:00 p.m. Caribou Caribou Town Hall 7:00 p.m. Clow Wiese Shop 9:00 a.m. Davis Dowdle Farm Seed Office 9:00 a.m. Deerwood Deerwood Town Hall 8:00 p.m. Granville Jeff Deere Residence 7:00 p.m. Hallock Hallock City Hall 5:00 p.m. Hampden Caribou Grill 5:00 p.m. Hazelton Ristad Farm Shop 5:00 p.m. Hill Bill Dykhuis Farm 1:00 p.m. Jupiter Jupiter Town Hall 9:00 a.m. Norway Halma Community Center 7:00 p.m. Pelan Kyle Folland Residence 7:00 p.m. Percy Judy Bronson Residence 7:00 p.m. Poppleton Dennis Anderson Garage 4:00 p.m. Richardville 3936 270th Ave, Lancaster 5:00 p.m. St. Joseph Virginia LeDoux Residence 7:00 p.m. St. Vincent St. Vincent Town Hall in the City of Humboldt 5:00 p.m. Skane Mark Lundberg Residence 10:00 a.m. South Red River Terry Osowski Residence 4:30 p.m. Springbrook Springbrook Town Hall 7:00 p.m. Svea Kennedy Cafe 9:00 a.m. Tegner Bob Gunnarson Residence 7:00 p.m. Teien Skjeberg Lutheran Church 7:00 p.m. Thompson Patrick/Angie Sobolik Residence 7:00 p.m. This notice is being given for and on behalf of the township clerks of the several townships listed above and meets the requirements of the Minnesota Statute 365.51. Dated this 21st day of February, 2019. James D. Gatheridge, Secretary Kittson County Association of Townships In case of inclement weather on this date, these meeting will be held on the following Tuesday, being the 19th day of March, 2018.