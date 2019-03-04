Mark Agre, 58, of Karlstad, MN, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Sanford Medical Center, in Thief River Falls, MN.

Mark Alan Agre was born February 18, 1961, to parents Edward and Clarine (Skjervem) Agre in Anchorage, Alaska, where he was baptized in the Catholic Faith. He grew up in Greenbush, MN, was confirmed in Blessed Sacrament Church, and graduated from Greenbush High School, Class of 1979.

He married Pam Novacek on May 18, 1980 in Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush. They began dating 45 years ago. They lived in Greenbush, then moved to Monticello, MN where he worked construction and then to Karlstad, MN. Mark was currently a carpenter and worked for Green Way Environmental out of Karlstad.

Mark enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, following car racing and spending time with family. He especially enjoyed spending hunting time with son Cory and grandson Cayden.

He is survived by wife—Pam.

Children—Cory (Poppy Wellman) Agre of Monticello, MN and Tara (Henry Hanson Jr.) Agre of Mound, MN. One grandchild—Cayden Agre.

Brothers & Sisters—Michael (Sandy) Agre of Warroad, MN, Steve (Cindy) Agre of Killdeer, ND, Marianne (Richard) Foldesi of Warroad, MN, Patricia (Robert) Truscinski of Greenbush and Paul Agre of Greenbush.

Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother—Jon Agre.

Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 AM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush, MN with Father George Noel, officiating. Musicians were Jeanne Novacek, Cayden Agre & Alayna Peterson. Eucharistic Ministers were Robert &Patty Truscinski. Gift Bearers were Mark’s Nieces. Pallbearers were Michael, Steve & Paul Agre, Jim Dvergsten, Troy Peterson, Gary, Brad & Myron Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers were Richie Foldesi, Tony, Brent & Jason Johnson, Kurt, David & Scott Truscinski, Lance, Levi, Dillon & Tyler Novacek & Chris & Ethan Agre.

Burial was in Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in Greenbush. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.