School Board approves 2019-2020 calendar; new PTCO forms

At the regular meeting on February 20, the Tri-County School Board approved the calendar for the 2019-2020 school year.

School will begin Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Fall Break will be November 8, Winter Break from December 23-January 1, Spring Break April 10-13, and Graduation on Sunday, May 31.

The School Board debated about moving graduation to an earlier Sunday, but voted to leave as is for 2020.

PTCO

A new Parent Teacher/Community Organization (PTCO) group has been started by Melissa Thompson and Ann Thompson. Melissa Thompson said the goal was to get more community members and parents involved in the school.

They hope to bring in consistent volunteers, which helps both the students and the teachers. Teachers have been getting a list together of needs that volunteers could help with.

The PTCO sent a survey to parents of elementary students, asking for volunteers for activities such as reading with students, helping teachers decorate, or providing food for teachers on parent/teacher conferences days.

