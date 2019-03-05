County Board continues support of Line 3 replacement

Laura Kircher, Community Engagement Advisor for Enbridge, met with the Kittson County Board of Commissioners on February 19 and expressed her appreciation of the board’s continued support of the Line 3 Replacement.

Kircher said Line 3 is the “most studied pipeline in history,” adding that underground pipeline is still the safest way to move crude oil. This is the 70th year of Enbridge being in Kittson County.

Kittson is one of multiple counties that support Line 3 Replacement. Commissioner Theresia Gillie said the TransCanada pipeline runs through her property. “I farm right over it,” she said. About the Line 3 project, Gillie said, “Landowners are very aware of this, and they feel it’s the safest thing to do.”

Commissioner Darryl Johnson said his experience with the pipeline on his property has been good as well. He said when maintenance is done, the crew will clean up the area before moving on. He is also reimbursed for a percentage of lost crops for four years following the maintenance.

