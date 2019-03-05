Foreclosure/Charles A. Brown and Karen A. Brown

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 17, 2006 MORTGAGOR: Charles A. Brown and Karen A. Brown, husband and wife. MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association N.D.. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 9, 2006 Polk County Recorder, Document No. A000632257, modified by Court Order dated September 25, 2007, recorded September 27, 2007 as document no. A000641381. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank National Association N.D. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 16205 Sandy Beach Road Southeast, Mentor, MN 56736 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 32.00198.00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Situated in the County of Polk and State of Minnesota that part of Government Lot 5, Section 35, Township 149 North of Range 43 West, Description as follows: Begin at a pont on the Northerly line of vacated Lot G in Sandy Beach Subdivision of Government Lots 4 and 5, Section 35, Township 149 North of Range 43 West, which point is 150 feet Easterly of the Northeast corner of vacated Lot D, therein and is the Northeast corner of a tract of land described in a deed recorded in book 296 of Deeds on page 241; thence Southerly on a line parallel with the Westerly line of vacated Lot G therein which line is likewise the Easterly line of the tract description in said Deed recorded in Book 296 of Deeds on page 241 to the North Shore of Maple Lake; thence easterly along such North Shore a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to the point of intersection thereof with the easterly line or with the Southerly extension of the Easterly line of vacated Lot H therein; thence Northerly along the Easterly line of said vacated Lot H to the Northeast corner thereof; thence Westerly to the point of beginning. Less and Except the following: That part of Government Lot 5 section Thirty-five (35) Twp. 149 N. of R. 43 W., of the Fifth Principal Meridian described as follows: Beginning at a point on the Northerly line of vacated lot “G “in Sandy Beach Subdivision of Government Lots Four (4) and Five (5), section Thirty-five (35) Twp. 149 N. of R. 43 W. of the Fifth Principal Meridian, which point is 150 feet easterly of the northwst corner of vacated Lot D therein and is the northeast corner of the tract of land described in a deed recorded in Book 296 of Deeds on page 241; thence southerly with the line parallel with the westerly line of vacated lot “G’ therein, which line is likewise the easterly line of the tract described in said deed in Book 296 of Deeds on page 241 to the north shore of Maple Lake; thence Northerly to a point on the northerly line of said vacated Lot “G”, which ls approximately 7.25 feet easterly from the point of beginning, which point on the northerly line on said vacated lot “G” is the midpoint between the northwest corner and the northeast corner of said vacated Lot G; thence westerly a distance of 7 .25 feet more or less along the northerly line of said vacated lot “G” to the point of beginning. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Polk ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $78,307.12 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 4, 2019 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: February 26, 2019 U.S. Bank National Association Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 17 – 19-001911 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3 & 10, 2019)