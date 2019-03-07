Gator senior Jake Taggart reaches 1,000-point milestone

Gator senior Jake Taggart follows through on this free throw attempt and makes the free throw to give him 1,000 points in his career during the Gator road loss to the Sacred Heart Eagles on February 26. (photo by Mike Korczak)

Gator fans rise and cheer after watching Jake Taggart reach the 1,000-point milestone in his high school career. Taggart needed 12 points to reach the milestone going into this game and scored a team-high 21 in the Gator loss. (photo by Mike Korczak)

Gator senior basketball player Jake Taggart poses with his coaches after reaching the 1,000-point milestone on February 26. Pictured are (L-R): Head Coach Kent Christian, Assistant Coach Jakob Heggedal, Jake, and Assistant Coach Jordan Creviston. (photo by Mike Korczak)

Jake Taggart and his family pose for a group photo after Jake reached the 1,000-point milestone in his high school career. Pictured are (L-R): dad Jason Taggart, sister Paige Taggart, Jake, and mom Carrie Taggart. (photo by Mike Korczak)

 

Needing 12 points to reach 1,000 for his career, Gator Boys Basketball senior Jake Taggart would have 9 points going into halftime of a road game in East Grand Forks versus the Sacred Heart Eagles on February 26. After a pull-up jumper got Taggart to within one of the career milestone, Taggart would hit the 1,000-point barrier on a free throw. A gracious Sacred Heart team stopped the game, and, with Gator Nation and Eagle Nation standing, Taggart received acknowledgment.
Taggart would eventually finish with 21 points to lead the Gators during its 81-76 loss to the Eagles. On March 1, the Gator Boys Basketball team concluded its regular season with a 77-68 road loss to the Roseau Rams. As the fourth seed in the west sub-section, the Gators (16-10) begin Section 8A Tournament play versus the fifth-seeded Red Lake County Rebels (15-11) at 7:45 pm on Thursday, March 7 from the University of Minnesota Crookston.
