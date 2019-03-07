Gator senior Jake Taggart reaches 1,000-point milestone

Needing 12 points to reach 1,000 for his career, Gator Boys Basketball senior Jake Taggart would have 9 points going into halftime of a road game in East Grand Forks versus the Sacred Heart Eagles on February 26. After a pull-up jumper got Taggart to within one of the career milestone, Taggart would hit the 1,000-point barrier on a free throw. A gracious Sacred Heart team stopped the game, and, with Gator Nation and Eagle Nation standing, Taggart received acknowledgment.

Taggart would eventually finish with 21 points to lead the Gators during its 81-76 loss to the Eagles. On March 1, the Gator Boys Basketball team concluded its regular season with a 77-68 road loss to the Roseau Rams. As the fourth seed in the west sub-section, the Gators (16-10) begin Section 8A Tournament play versus the fifth-seeded Red Lake County Rebels (15-11) at 7:45 pm on Thursday, March 7 from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

