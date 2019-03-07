MSHSL wrap-up Green Wave vs Minnesota River photos by The Exponent

ST. PAUL, Minn. – No. 3 seed East Grand Forks (20-8-0), in its 12th state tournament appearance, defeated Minnesota River (20-4-0), 5-2, to advance to the 2019 MSHSL Class A state semifinals this year at Xcel Energy Center. The Greenwave are competing for a third state championship in program history, also capturing the title in 2014 and 2015.

Senior forward Jackson Galstad scored the first goal of the game. Senior forward Tanner Mack scored the next two goals and sophomore forward Landon Parker scored the final goals of the game to give Green Wave the quarterfinal victory.

Bulldogs senior forward Jade Reicks scored both the Minnesota River goals bringing the game within one goal in the second period.

Green Wave senior goalie Tucker Brown logged the win saving 19 shots. Minnesota River senior goalie Andrew Regner saved 38 shots.

The Class A Quarterfinal afternoon attendance was 6,093.

The Green Wave will head to the semifinals against the St. Cloud Cathedral on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota River, competing in its first state tournament, will play North Branch on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the consolation semifinals at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.