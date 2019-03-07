NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Kittson County (MN) Highway Department

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING County of Kittson Highway Department 5-Year Improvement Program Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the County of Kittson will hold a public meeting in the upstairs meeting room at the Courthouse, Hallock, Minnesota on March 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. The meeting will be held pursuant to the Minnesota Action Plan and for the purpose of involving other agencies and the public in the identification of selected projects, project programming and project development. Proposed county road projects (improvements) may include the grading of roads, paving, bridge replacements or other needed projects that can be identified. Certain state and federal funds are available for the replacement of key county, municipal and township bridges. Officials of the municipalities and the townships which have deficient bridges are encouraged to attend. This meeting will also serve to establish the county/township municipal bridge replacement program. Kelly D. Bengtson Kittson County Highway Engineer 17, 18