MSHSL wrap-up Green Wave vs St Cloud Cathedral and EGF vs Mahtomedi – Photos from ST Cloud Cathedral

Vs St Cloud Cathedral

No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral advances to the Class A State Championship game after defeating #3 East Grand Forks, 6-2, on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

St. Cloud Cathedral junior forward Jack Smith led the Crusaders in scoring with two goals. Junior forward Blake Perbix had three points for St. Cloud Cathedral, netting an empty net goal at the end of the game and assisting in two earlier goals. Teammate sophomore forward Cullen Hiltner also had three points, scoring one goal and two assists and junior forward Nate Warner had two assists. Five other St. Cloud Cathedral skaters factored into the scoring.

East Grand Forks finished the game with a 35-26 advantage in the final shot tally, including 16 shots on goal in the second period, double that of the Crusaders that period.

Crusaders’ senior goalie Noah Amundson earned the win saving 33 shots in the game. Green Wave’s senior goalie Tucker Brown had 20 saves in the contest.

St. Cloud Cathedral will play for the Class A Championship title against the #1Mahtomedi/ #4Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin winner on Saturday, March 9 at noon at Xcel Energy Center. East Grand Forks will play the loser of that matchup on Saturday at 9 a.m. for third-place honors.

VS Mahtomedi

No. 1 Mahtomedi defeated No. 3 East Grand Forks, 7-3, to earn third-place honors at the 2019 Boys Hockey Class A tournament on Saturday morning at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Twelve different Mahtomedi players contributed to the scoring. The Zephyrs were led by junior forward Colin Hagstrom with two goals and junior forward Nikolai Dulak with one goal and two assists. Two Green Wave skaters had multiple points in the game, including senior forwards Tanner Mack and Jake Hjelle, both with one goal and one assist in the game.

East Grand Forks finished the game with 33 shots on goal. The Green Wave led in shots on goal in both the first and second period with a 13-8 and 12-8 margin, respectively. The Zephyrs finished the game with 28 shots on goal.

Zephyrs senior goalie John Poirer stopped 30 shots in the victory, while East Grand Forks senior goalie Hunter Twite compiled 15 saves and teammate senior goalie Tucker Brown had six saves for the Green Wave.

There were 11 penalties assessed between the two teams contributing to one short-handed goal and four power play goals in the three periods of play.

In their third consecutive and 11th overall appearance, Mahtomedi improved upon last year’s fourth-place finish with the victory. East Grand Forks earned fourth-place honors in their 12th tournament appearance.