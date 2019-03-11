Mildred Frislie, 83, of Badger MN, died Friday, March 1, 2019 in LifeCare Roseau Manor at Roseau, MN.

Mildred Frislie was born Mildred Mae Vacura, the daughter of Frank and Minnie (Mitchell) Vacura, on August 5, 1935 on the home farm in Barnett Township, Roseau County, MN. She attended school in Badger MN and graduated Class of 1953.

She married Allison Grant Frislie on August 15, 1953 at Middle River, MN. They farmed in Soler Township, rural Greenbush, MN until moving to Scobey, Montana where they farmed. They later lived at Wolf Point, Montana where they were in the gas station business and then trucking business. In 1972 they returned to Minnesota. She also worked at Polaris Industries in Roseau, MN.

Mildred was a member of Oiland Free Lutheran Church. She enjoyed camping, playing dice, dancing, snowmobiling, deer hunting, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by:

Children—Allison W. (Renae) Frislie of Lancaster, MN,

Franklin (LaRae) Frislie of Badger, MN,

Minda (Jeff) Przekwas of Roseau, MN,

and Karen (Brian) Trangsrud of Badger.

17 Grandchildren and 51 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Daughter-in-law–Jerri Lynn Frislie of Wolf Point, MT

Sister-in-law—Norma Brinkman of Greenbush and

Brother-in-law—David Frislie of Badger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband—Allison on April 26, 2010, Daughter—Christie Marie Bentow, Son—Roger, Siblings—Harry, Lillian, Beatrice, Dorothy, Margaret & Brother-in-law—Gerald Brinkman.

Funeral Services were held at 4 PM on Friday, March 8 in Oiland Free Lutheran Church of rural Greenbush. Pastor David Nelson officiated. Tammy Wahl was the pianist and vocal music was provided by Kelly Bentow. Casket Bearers were TJ & John Frislie, Chad Przekwas, Grant Trangsrud, and Adam & Aric Bentow. Honorary Pallbearers were all of her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Burial will be in the spring in Oiland Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.