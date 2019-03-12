GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL (MN) Proceedings January 22, 2019

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING January 22, 2019 7:30 PM (Greenbush Middle River School Library) 1. Call to Order at 7:33 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Allison Harder, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg 3. Organization of School Board – Meeting was called to order by Supt. Tom Jerome 3. 1. Nominations for School Board Chair : Shane Kilen Nominations for School Board Chair : ______________________________ Nominations for School Board Chair : ______________________________ Nominations Cease There being no other nominations, Shane Kilen Elected as Board Chair on a Unanimous Vote. Board Chair Kilen assumed role of Board Chair and continued conducting the Meeting. 3. 2. Nominations for School Board Vice Chair : Joe Melby Nominations for School Board Vice Chair : Kurt Stenberg Nominations for School Board Vice Chair : Brandon Kuznia Nominations Cease First Vote taken: Melby – 1 vote (Stromsodt), Stenberg – 3 votes (Kuznia, Howard, Melby), Kuznia – 3 votes (Harder, Stenberg, Kilen). Second Vote taken: Stenberg – 3 votes (Kuznia, Howard, Melby), Kuznia – 4 votes (Stromsodt, Harder, Stenberg, Kilen). Brandon Kuznia elected Vice Chair on a vote 4 – 3. 3. 3. Nominations for School Board Clerk : Carrie Jo Howard Nominations for School Board Clerk : Nominations for School Board Clerk : Nominations Cease There being no other nominations, Carrie Jo Howard elected as Clerk on a Unanimous Vote. 3. 4. Nominations for School Board Treasurer : Joe Melby Nominations for School Board Treasurer : Nominations for School Board Treasurer : Nominations Cease There being no other nominations, Joe Melby elected as Treasurer on a Unanimous Vote, 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the January 22nd, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 5. Establish School District Committee Assignments 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the Greenbush Middle River School District committee assignments as listed below: BOARD COMMITTEE 2019 MSHSL Kilen NWRIC Stromsodt, Howard, Alt. MSBA Melby Certified Negotiations Howard, Melby, Harder Principal Negotiations Kilen, Howard, Kuznia Support Staff Howard, Melby, Harder Building & Grounds Kilen, Kuznia, Stromsodt Sports Board Representatives Howard, Melby, Stromsodt, Stenberg Meet & Confer Representatives Kilen, Stromsodt, Harder Technology Committee Kilen, Stenberg, Stromsodt, Harder, Alt 6. Minutes 6. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of December 17th, 2018. 6. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of January 8th, 2019. 7. Business Services 7. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Shane Kilen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #35680 through check #35801 and Check # 935684 for a total of $250,889.85 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 5th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 7. 2. Treasurer’s Report 8. Reports 8. 1. Listening Session Ervin Gust requested that the Board look into offering a video version of each meeting through a YouTube site format. Mr. Vacura cited the Lake of the Woods School District in Baudette which has been using this format for the last 3-4 years and it has been well received. Mr. Vacura felt that it would be more convenient for community members to watch the proceedings and would keep Board members accountable for what they’ve said. Supt. Jerome indicated that he would look into the process and associated costs. 9. Communications 9. 1. Superintendent 9. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of January 18th, 2019: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 279 • As of January 17th, 2018: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment was: 320 • *See attached 9. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds Supt. Jerome reported that an area resident continues to be concerned about the snow removal process at the GMR site and where the snow is being deposited. All snow removed remains on the school property with very little moisture being registered in the snow. 9. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River Staffing  Currently advertising for a paraprofessional  Evening Custodial position offered and accepted  GMR Transportation Director position offered and accepted 9. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 9. 1. e. January Staff Development Day  All certified staff will participated in 2019 NWSC Regional Staff Development Day in Thief River Falls on January 21st  All staff selected and attended three sessions.  Staff members had opportunity to earn continuing education credits necessary for licensure renewal as well as present and attend sessions facilitated by teaching peers and/or other educational consultants. 9. 1. f. Upcoming Board Meeting Dates  Greenbush Middle River School District conducts regular school board meetings on the 3rd monday of each month  Board Meetings can not be conducted on February 18th (President’s Day)  School Board has established the next regular board meeting will occur on February 19th 9. 1. g. 2018 – 2019 Greenbush Middle River School District Revised Budget  A revised 2018 – 2019 Greenbush Middle River School District budget will be presented to School Board for approval during the February board meeting. 9. 1. h. 2019 Board Bill Rotation  Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2019 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting  Review attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts.  *see attached 9. 1. i. FIRST Robotics Kick Off  January 5th was the FIRST Robotics Kick Off  Build season is January 5th – February 19th  FIRST Robotics team has 6 weeks to design and build robot to meet specifications of competition.  2019 FIRST Robotics Theme : DESTINATION DEEP SPACE  FIRST Robotics advisor is Mrs. Mary Anderson  Mrs. Anderson is assisted by: Russ Anderson, Doug Hlucny, Donnie Brekke and many others  Students in 9th – 12th grade are eligible to participate  Board members were invited before the meeting to join the Robotics Team and visit the new Stem Center 9.1.j. Data request from District Resident Supt. Jerome received a Formal Data Request on 1/4/2019 from a District resident 10. Principal Report 10. 1. Principal Schultz  Student Activities  Teacher Workshop  Robotics  Wrestling Match in Badger 1/22/19  Spelling Bee  One Act Play  Knowledge Bowl  Math League  AAA Luncheon  Winterfest – February 11. Proposed Resolutions January 22nd, 2019 11. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Jeremy Sovde as Transportation Director. 11. 2. A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Andrew Rood as Evening Custodian. 11. 3. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s).  Marshall County Drift Skippers to “Close Up” $1,100.00  Legion Post 88 to FIRST Robotics $2,881.00  Legion Post 88 to “Close Up” $2,500.00  Anonymous Donation to Greenbush Middle River School District $45.00  DigiKey to Greenbush Middle River School District Music Department $500.00  Anonymous Donation to Greenbush Middle River School District Music Dept. $1,000.00  Anonymous Donation to Greenbush Middle River School Dist. FIRST Robotics $1,000.00  Brad and Stacy Dahl to Gator Reading in Memory of Mother of Roxanne Kirkeide $15.00 12. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Kurt Stenberg 13. Communications  Regular School Board Meeting – February 19th, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush (March 13, 2019)