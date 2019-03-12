NOTICE TO ADJOINING PROPERTY OWNERS AND CITY OFFICIALS (Baudette, MN)

NOTICE TO ADJOINING PROPERTY OWNERS AND CITY OFFICIALS An application has been submitted by Steven Anderson for a zoning classification change as specified in the City of Baudette Zoning Ordinance on property described as: Lots 1 & 2, Block 1, Second Addition to East Beaudette A public hearing will be held by the Baudette Planning Commission at 106 Main Street West on the 25th day of March at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of Baudette, Minnesota at which time you may appear if you so desire, either in person or by agent of attorney, in opposition to or support of the proposed rezoning application. Written comment can be submitted to City of Baudette P.O. Box 548 Baudette, MN 56623. The application, if approved, would authorize: A change of the property classification from R-3 Moderate Density Single Family Residential to C-2 General Commercial. Tom Eaton Zoning Administrator Publish March 13, 2019