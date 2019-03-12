Probate: ESTATE OF Duane A. Nicholson

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 39-PR-19-45 In Re: ESTATE OF Duane A. Nicholson DECEDENT ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and request the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., by this Court at 206 Eighth Avenue SE, Baudette, Minnesota. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204) (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dixon, Donna, District Court Judge, Probate Division Courtney Hanert, Deputy Court Administrator John A. Edman Attorney at Law 53 Downtown Plaza PO Box 318 Fairmont, MN 56031 (507) 238-4333 Atty. Reg. No. 25719 Publish March 13, 20, 2019