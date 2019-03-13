Latest information as of Wed morning on the Upcoming Crippling Blizzard
Here is the latest information as of Wed morning on the upcoming crippling blizzard.
Key Points:
• Powerful storm brings to bring impacts not seen in some time.
• Very strong winds expected Wednesday night through Thursday, with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible.
• Heavy snow, wintry mix/ice, heavy rain, and blizzard conditions are all expected depending on location.
• Exact details remain unclear regarding rain/snow/freezing rain transition zone.