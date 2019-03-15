Marvella “Mickey” Egstad, 80, Grand Forks, died Friday, March 8, 2019. Mickey was born October 26, 1938, in Stephen, Minnesota, the daughter of Alvin and Deloris Erickson. Mickey grew up on a farm in Augsburg Township in Marshall County, Minnesota, and worked in the fields at nine years old. In August 1949, Mickey was diagnosed with polio which defined her life. Upon graduating from Karlstad High School, Mickey told her Mother “I’m going to Grand Forks (Aaker’s Business School), get married as soon as I can to someone who wears a white shirt, no more farm life for me.” Mickey succeeded and married David on December 30, 1956. Mickey and David were married over 50 years and showed all who knew them what love really was until David’s death in March of 2009. Mickey had three children and after they started school had several jobs among them as secretary at Bethel Lutheran Church. In addition, Mickey was a long time member of Bethel and served over the years in varying capacities. Mickey loved her Church and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mickey lived a full life after being diagnosed with Polio which left her handicapped since age 10. She lived until her passing in the manner of what Paul wrote in 1 Thessalonians 5:16 “Always be joyful.” No matter what! She served others daily at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks and was called a legend! Mickey is survived by her three children; son Scott (Jerri) of Pensacola, Florida; daughter Stephanie (Chuck) Pachl of Grand Forks; and daughter Stacey Conger of Grand Forks; grandchildren; Michelle Pachl and Jonathon Pachl of Grand Forks, Jessica (Brian) McCall and David (Rebecca) Egstad of Milton, Florida and Elizabeth (Jake) Mayorca of Orlando, Florida; three great grandchildren, Annika, Brody and Lila, one brother Glen and many nieces and nephews. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and two brothers. Services: Visitation: at Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, on Friday, March 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Funeral: at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1616 South 17th Street. Grand Forks, Saturday March 16 at 11 a.m. Interment: Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks.