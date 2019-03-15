Notice to Contractors/Kittson County (MN)/Bids for Mowing

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS ROADSIDE MOWING Bids Close April 9, 2019 Hallock, MN 56728 Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Office of the County Administrator of Kittson County, Hallock, Minnesota on behalf of the County Commissioners of Kittson County for the following: County Project No. 35-19-300, Complete Roadside Mowing for 2019 Specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the County Engineer, 401 Second Street SW, Hallock, Minnesota 56728 (218-843-2686). Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to Kittson County for the amount of one hundred dollars, for each area bid. The right is reserved to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects. Dated this 4th day of March, 2019 at Hallock, Minnesota. _________________________________ Eric Christensen, County Administrator 18, 19, 20