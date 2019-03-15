Request for Proposals/Northwest Private Industry Council

Request for Proposals – WIOA Adult and Dislocated Worker Program Services The Northwest Private Industry Council is soliciting proposals from eligible organizations to provide career, support, and training services to individuals eligible for services under the adult and dislocated worker programs of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) as well as the State of Minnesota Dislocated Worker program. The local workforce development area consists of seven counties: Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. The expected contract awarded under this RFP solicitation will start on July 1, 2019, and end on June 30, 2020, with possible annual contract renewal for an additional four program years, provided all negotiated performance criteria are successfully achieved. Parties wishing to submit a proposal should review the full request online at www.nwpic.net/rfp. Inquiries concerning this RFP should be made to Kristine Anderson, Executive Director, Northwest Private Industry Council, 1301 Hwy 1 East, Thief River Falls, MN 56701, or by calling Ms. Anderson at 218-683-8074. A letter of intent must be submitted by March 22, 2019, and full proposals must be submitted no later than April 12, 2019. 18