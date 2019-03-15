The Kittson County (MN) Board of Commissioners Proceedings February 19, 2019

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS February 19, 2019 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the February 5, 2019 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Laura Kircher with the Enbridge Pipeline Company. Kircher provided an update on the approval progress of the Line 3 replacement project. She also thanked the County Board for all of its support for the project and discussed the need for a safe alternative to rail transport and the existing Line 3 pipeline which is becoming a safety hazard. Commissioner Gillie discussed her recent discussion with the Governor’s staff about the project and expressed her displeasure with the Governor’s attempts to delay the project. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust 69,238.00 Bernstrom Oil Co 2,556.61 North Country Food Bank Inc 25,000.00 Business Essentials 5,553.06 Ottertail Power Company 2,942.51 CHS Ag Services 2,880.82 Roseau River Watershed 2,765.00 Clinicare Corporation 9,560.40 Tri County Emergency Medical Serv 8,562.00 DHS Swift – AR Unit (CCDTF) 2,183.86 Two River Watershed 12,306.00 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 6,126.59 Further 20,273.01 Johnson Controls 5,486.00 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 7,002.96 Johnson Oil Company 7,658.61 PERA 0156-00 25,290.07 Morrison Equipment Inc 3,554.10 United Valley Bank 36,016.87 NW MN Council of Collaboratives 3,038.00 Cardmember Service 2,566.48 Roseau County 5,091.47 Voyager Fleet Systems Inc 3,257.74 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 2,390.38 Further 17,907.75 Johnson Oil Company 4,551.97 Wenck Associates Inc 7,997.30 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 3,774.31 Kittson Health Insurance 53,699.78 132 Payments less than $2000 54,267.12 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $76.53 Committee Reports were given. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 ambulance service agreement for $18,078 with the Kittson County Ambulance Service. County Administrator Christensen presented a contract for actuarial services with Hildi Inc. The 2 year contract to provide actuarial services in accordance with Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) Pronouncements 45 & 75 would cost approximately $2,500-$2,800 in total. Previously the County had calculated its own numbers. The County’s auditors suggested an outside firm after the addition of the GASB 75 requirements. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve a 2 year contract for actuarial services with Hildi Inc. County Administrator Christensen also updated the County Board on the search for a new taxpayer services specialist. Four individuals had applied and all were interviewed. With the pending retirement of one of the Assessor’s office staff this summer, Christensen requested permission to hire 2 new employees. He cited the success of training new employees in pairs and this would present the opportunity for some cross training now that the Assessor’s office is caught up. When the next employee retires from the Assessor’s office this summer, there would be no request to advertise for a replacement. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve hiring Amey Swenson and Britta Potrament as tax payer services specialists at band and grade B22-1 Step 1 effective March 6, 2019. The Office of Legislative Audit report on MNLARS was presented for information. The 2019 Gas Tax distribution report was presented for information. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson updated the County Board on recent weather events and the status of the county’s roads. He informed the County Board that the department will be hiring a bull dozer to push snow back in certain trouble spots around the County. He also presented information on damage to the highway department shop building caused by frost boils. A claim with the County’s insurance provider has been filed. The department is working on the 2019 NEEDS submittal for state aid and has submitted the canola plant frontage road plan to MnDOT for review. Bengtson readdressed the proposals for a new motor grader presented at the last meeting. Quotes (which include the trade-in of a Cat 140H motor grader) were as follows: RDO Equipment JD 770G $234,201.00 Zeigler Cat 140 $245,850.00 Zeigler Cat 140M $266,680.00 A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to accept the low quote from RDO Equipment of $234,201 for a new Deere 770G motor grader. The Board adjourned to March 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CHAIRMAN ATTEST: Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 18