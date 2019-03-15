Vance Lefrooth, 90

Vance Lefrooth, of Strandquist, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at home with his family, at the age of 90. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Strandquist, MN, with Pastor Mitch Tolpingrud officiating. Burial will be held at Mission Cemetery, rural Strandquist, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 .m. with a 7 .m. Prayer Service at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Strandquist, MN. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the Celebration of Life Service on Friday at the church. Vance Edwin Lefrooth was born on January 18, 1929, at home in Lincoln Township, rural Strandquist, the son of Edwin and Evelyn (Hagstrom) Lefrooth. He was baptized as a baby in 1929 in the Lutheran faith. Vance was confirmed in 1944 at Mission Church. He attended school at the Sunny Side Country School and Strandquist High School. On September 26, 1950, Vance was united in marriage to Adrienne Sjoblom at Bethel Church in Karlstad, MN. Together they made their home and raised their family in the Strandquist area. Vance worked for the M + O Paper Company in International Falls, Armor in St. Paul, Arctic Cat, and as a bus driver in Strandquist for 18 years. He farmed on the family farm with his twin brother, Verne, and his father, Edwin, retiring in 1989. That same year he moved into Strandquist and became mayor for the next 16 years. Vance was very involved in his community, serving as chairman of West Valley Board, director of the Newfolden Elevator, director of the Strandquist Stockman’s Association, President of Bethesda Church Council, President of the Cemetery Association, and was a volunteer driver for Marshall County Services. Vance enjoyed hunting – right up until the age of 89, fishing, auction sales, rummage sales, and playing Cribbage. His grandchildren were brought up hunting and fishing with Grandpa. Vance was a tractor and machinery enthusiast. He will be remembered as a great teacher of life and man of great faith. Vance is survived by his loving wife, Adrienne of 68 years; children, Margaret (Jeff) Donaldson, Michael (Melissa) Lefrooth, Lowell (Faye) Lefrooth, Vanette (Henry) Pettis, Loyal (Angie) Lefrooth, and Vance Alan (Kelly) Lefrooth; grandchildren, Elliott, Lani, Edwin, Emmitt, Allison, Amanda, Jessica, and Taylor Lefrooth, Stephanie, Zachary, Noelle, and Krystine Pettis, Sara Renstrom, Alaura (Johan) Sjogren, Emily (Dillon) Peterson, Lacy Bengtson, Josh (Sara) Myhrer, Mike (Brandy) Mugaas, and Tiffany (Mat) Stromsodt; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Mikaela, Breanna, Aliegha, Kinzie, Brynlie, Vincent, Archer, Aaden, Amelia, Maisy, Theia, Nathan, Nora, Lucy, Landon, Amya, Skye, Addyson, Levi, Conner, Maddie, Renly, Emily, Elmer, Hunter, Kaosidy; sister, Elaine (Dave) Grovum; brother, Donald (Marlys) Lefrooth; brothers-in-law, Arlynn (Carol) Simonson, Dean Holmstrom, and Adolph Kostrezewski; godchildren, Arlynn, Erica, Nicolas, Laura, and Melanie; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Elsie; twin brother, Verne; sisters, Marcelyn Lindstrom and Joanne Holmstrom; sisters-in-law, Shirley Lefrooth, Eleanor Kostrezewski, and Lois Sjoblom; brothers-in-law, Vernon Sjoblom and Morris Lindstrom. Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls, MN