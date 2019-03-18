Climax-Shelly Independent School District #592 (MN) PROCEEDINGS

Board of Education, Climax-Shelly Independent School District #592, Climax, MN 56523 proceedings February 27, 2019 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular rescheduled meeting on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: Brad Erickson, Bryan Stortroen, Toscha Larson, Molly Paulsrud, Beth Rarick, Vance Thoreson, and Jayne Nesvig. Superintendent Bill Walters and K-12 Principal Art Meyer were present. Deb Dale, Karen Thoreson, Michelle Karst, Julie Cakebread, and Jon and Jill Carlson were also in attendance. Vance moved, Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. There was a break in the meeting for the annual School Board picture and refreshments were served to honor outgoing School Board members, Julie Cakebread and Jon Carlson, and to recognize all School Board members for School Board Appreciation Week. Bryan moved, Vance seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the February 27, 2019 Re-organizational meeting are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Beth moved, Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the February 27, 2019 regular meeting are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved, Vance seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that a payment totaling $51,007.19 be authorized for checks #50577-#50600 for end of the month bills and that a payment totaling $115,804.50 for checks #50601-#50652 for monthly board bills be approved as presented. There were no voided checks. The board report is for checks listing for Fund 1 (General Fund), Fund 2 (Hot Lunch), Fund 4 (Community Education), Fund 21 (Student Activity), and Fund 6 (Construction). Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved, Jayne seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. TREASURER’S REPORT BY BETH RARICK Financial Information January 2018 January 2019 MN Liquid Asset Fund $ 2,116,397.18 $4,190,876.19 Checkbook Balance $ 77,790.98 $ 229,006.99 Subtotal $ 2,194,188.16 $4,419,883.18 GIC Fund TOTAL $ 2,194,188.16 $4,419,883.18 Construction $ 0.00 $1,745,641.22 SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT 1) Construction – Updated schedule was created. Progress is being made. 2) Bus Grant Update – Waiting to hear from the state about $25,000 grant. 3) Snow Days – There may be possible legislation to forgive some of the snow days. School Board will vote on how to proceed with snow days after recommendation by Superintendent Walters and Principal Meyer at upcoming School Board meeting. 4) Server Issues – Proposal will be made by summer for updating the 8 year old server. K-12 PRINCIPAL’S REPORT – See report presented at meeting. ATHLETIC DIRECTOR REPORT – No report presented. Superintendent Walters indicated that basketball playoff games were upcoming and Spring sports expected to start on March 11. COMMUNICATIONS – None. OLD BUSINESS – None. NEW BUSINESS Vance moved, seconded by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the 2019-2020 school calendar as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The calendar includes 171 student days and 179 teacher days. Bryan moved, seconded by Molly the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:01 p.m. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The March regularly scheduled Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 18 at 6:00 pm. Respectfully submitted, Toscha Larson, Clerk (March 20, 2019)