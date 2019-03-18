Ronald Anthony Lucek, 66

Ronald Anthony Lucek of Baudette, MN passed away on March 13, 2019 at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 66.

Ronald was born August 7, 1952 in Fairbury, IL to Dorothy (Jordan) and Rudolph Lucek. He was raised in Chatsworth, IL and attended grade school through the 9th grade. After 9th grade Ron went to work as a brick layer and also did some farming. Ron entered into the U.S. Navy in 1971 and was station throughout various places, but often shared stories with his family of his experiences on the ships and being at Midway Island. He served until his honorable discharge in March of 1975. After his discharge from the Navy Ron moved to Baudette and started working as a fishing guide at various resorts on Lake of the Woods. It was at this time in his life that he met the love of his life Dorothy Baade. In 1976 Ron and Dorothy welcomed their first child Amanda Jean. Ron and Dorothy were united in marriage on February 17, 1978. They welcomed their second child Justin Wayne in 1979, and third child Narra-Lyn Lee in 1982. Ron continued to guide on Lake of the Woods until 1989 when he decided it was time for a change. He then turned to various types of construction including sheetrock, and cabinetry work with life-long friend Bart.

Ron had a passion for barbequing so strong that there was a grill fired up at someone’s house every Sunday all summer long and if he wasn’t the cook was sure to keep an eye whoever decided to cook, he also enjoyed deer hunting season, and despite the complaining we all know he enjoyed fishing with his Iowa boys. He had one of the greatest collections of M & M’s, but most of all, his greatest hobby was spoiling the ones who called him PAPA.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Lucek of Baudette, MN; his special dog Buddy; Children, Amanda (Ronnie) Spaur and Justin (Samantha) Lucek both of Baudette; Grandchildren, Eric Anthony Spaur, Derek, BayLeigh, Danika, Elyn, & Karys Lucek, Cassidy Lucek and Amber Adams whom were Narra-Lyn’s daughters that Ron and Dorothy raised since 2003; Sister Connie (Greg) Olson; Brothers Rory Lucek and Randy (Cindy) Lucek all of Baudette; Mother-in-Law LaVonne Baade; Sister-in-Law Deb (Tim) Bey and Brother-in-Laws Jason Baade, Lance Russell, Maverick (Christie) Russell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a huge community of friends! He was preceded in death by both his parents; his Daughter Narra-Lyn Lee in 2003; his father-in-law Ken Baade, Mother-in-Law Betty Neilson; brother Rudy Lucek in 2010, and Nephew Brandon “Fritzy” Dahlgren in 2015.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Baudette. In Lieu of flowers donations can be directed to Dorothy Lucek to help cover medical expenses. Interment will be held at Elm Park Cemetery at a later date. Online Guest Book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com