SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE FEBRUARY 26, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY (MN) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE FEBRUARY 26, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Monday, February 26, 2019. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Jack Swanson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Brian Ketring, Kristy Kjos, Dave Anderson, Sue Grafstrom, Martin Howes, Joe Laurin, Bill Thompson, Janine Lovold, Torin McCormack, Mike Pontius, and Richard Magnusson. APPROVAL OF AGENDA An Application for Exempt permit for the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club was added to the Consent Agenda. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Swanson mentioned that the Township Officers Association Meeting is this evening. Coordinator Pelowski noted that the DNR testified against legislation establishing a pilot project which would allow ATV access to Hayes Lake State Park camping locations, and the bill was then defeated in Committee. He invited DNR Commissioner Strommen to attend an upcoming County Board meeting to explain why they testified against this legislation. Commissioner Sarah Strommen and NW Regional Director Rita Albrecht have agreed to attend the March 26th County Board Meeting. Coordinator Pelowski distributed information from the Association of MN Counties concerning a training opportunity available for new Commissioners. It was noted that the County Board Work Session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5th. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $930,344.00 In addition, the Board approved two forthwith payments: $28,891.99 to Lake Country Chevrolet for the Veteran Service Officer vehicle, and $29,514.15 to Rupp, Anderson, Squires, & Waldspurger for legal fees incurred for the Magnusson case. DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Richard Magnusson, Roseau County Ag Society/Red River Development Association (RRDA) -Update Richard Magnusson met with the Board to provide an update from the two organizations he represents, (RRDA and the Roseau County Ag Society), and to thank the Roseau County Board for their continued support of these organizations. He noted that the RRDA awards the annual Red River Valley Outstanding Farm Family. Don and Sharon Christianson of Greenbush will be receiving this award at their annual banquet. Also, the Roseau Ag Society manages the Roseau County Fair. In short, the 2018 Fair was a great success; and they have made improvements to numerous fair facilities the past few years, including: restrooms, steel siding and roofing to all the buildings, and parking areas. He also noted that they plan on tiling the horse arena, and have met with County HSEM Director Sue Grafstrom to develop an emergency action plan for the fairgrounds. Mike Pontius, MN Power – County Road 137 Utilization Mike Pontius is the construction supervisor for the Great Northern Transmission Line, (MN Power). He had met previously with the Highway Committee regarding utilization of County Road 137 this spring during the road restriction period. MN Power is willing to provide a purchase order for $200,000.00 to the County in case of needed road repair and/or maintenance. Following discussion, the Board approved the $200,000.00 purchase order from MN Power to be used for possible future road repair and/or maintenance on CR 137. Mr. Pontius also provided an update on the progress of the project. He noted that it is anticipated that there will be continuous activity on this project until March 2020. Joe Laurin, County Road 139 Culvert Joe Laurin met with the Board regarding his concern over the significant amount of snow this winter and the possibility of spring flooding. He believes that leaving the cap placed on the CR139 culvert is contrary to the legal advice previously provided to the County Board and may result in increased liability to the County. He provided a packet of information for the Commissioners regarding the history of the CR139 culvert issue, and would like to discuss this matter further at a future meeting. This issue will be added to the March 12, 2019 Highway Committee Meeting Agenda. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the February 11, 2019, Board Proceedings; approved providing $20,000.00 in funding for the Jail Transition Program; and approved the Application for Exempt permit for the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Auditor 2018 Audit Engagement Letter Auditor Monsrud requested the Board approve an Engagement Letter with Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson, PLLC, to provide the 2018 County audit. Following discussion, the Board approved the Engagement Letter with Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson, PLLC to provide the audit services to Roseau County. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Warroad Harbor Project – Funding Request Commissioner Walker requested that Roseau County provide $15,000.00 in Con Con funds to the Warroad Harbor Project. He noted that the Warroad River Watershed Board has provided $10,000.00, and the City of Warroad $17,000.00, for this project. After discussion, the Board authorized the expenditure of $15,000.00 in Con Con funds for the Warroad Harbor Project. Lake of the Woods (LOW) One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) Governance Structure There are currently two potential legal governance structures available for the implementation of the LOW 1W1P: 1) Joint Power Collaboration (JPC), or 2) Joint Powers Entity (JPE). Commissioner Walker had recently attended a 1W1P meeting and stated that Lake of the Woods County is supporting the JPE option to govern this plan. Following discussion, Commissioner Swanson requested that the Board defer this item to the March 5th County Board Work Session in order to have a thorough discussion of the issue. Janine Lovold, (Roseau County SWCD), noted that selection of the governance structure must be a unanimous decision between the five parties involved in the LOW 1W1P implementation, (LOW County, Roseau County, and the 3 Watershed District Boards). If the selection decision is not unanimous, then it would have to be governed as a JPC. Board consensus was to defer this issue to the March 5th Board Work Session. Commissioner Committee Reports (January 22 – February 11, 2019) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Social Services; Safety Committee; Grant Opportunity; Northwest Community Action. Commissioner Horner reported that he has been out of town on business for the past two weeks so wasn’t able to attend any committee meetings. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Cannabis Committee; AMC Research Committee; Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Committee; AMC Legislative Conference; AMC Extension Committee; AMC Public Safety Policy Committee; Television Interview with TPT on 2020 Census; Social Services; Safety Committee; Grant Opportunity; National Association of Counties Community, Economic, & Workforce Development Teleconference; AMC Futures Task Force. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Social Services; Lake of the Woods 1W1P. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Social Services; Grant Opportunity; HHW Regional; Two Rivers Watershed Board. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the meeting at 10:00 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (March 20, 2019