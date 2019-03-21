Area Snowmobile Clubs: Making winter more fun

Will anyone be sad to say “Good-bye” to Winter 2019? Probably not – a few folks, however, have likely found some pleasure in it. Among them are members of a couple of area snowmobile clubs: the Kittson County Trail Blazers and the Marshall County Driftskippers.

These clubs are part of the Minnesota United Snowmobile Association. Their website (https://mnsnowmobile.org) explains their purpose: “For 40 years, Minnesota United Snowmobile Association (MnUSA) members and volunteers have worked to preserve and protect snowmobiling in Minnesota and across the United States through legislative initiatives, trail development and involvement in land access for trails.”

“The Kittson County Trail Blazers maintains trails in the uppermost northwest region of Minnesota. Our trail system connects you with North Dakota, Lake of the Woods, and Canada,” states the group’s page at the above mentioned website.

For more on the clubs, see this week’s North Star News!