Splash Park funds to be used for Moose Park improvements

At the March 11 Karlstad City Council meeting, the council recommended the Park Board change direction with the funds raised for the splash park.

After three years of unsuccessfully applying for grant funding toward the proposed splash park, the Park Board was looking for direction. The estimated cost of building the splash park had risen from $120,000 up to $200,000.

The cost of maintenance would not be covered by Park Board funds, thus would likely be on to the city to maintain. Other communities have reported additional costs of maintenance of splash parks, including installing a heating system for the water, which was too cold for use.

After discussion, the city council encouraged the Park Board to look into improvements at Moose Park instead.

The location of Moose Park is low, so drain tiling might be considered to improve the site. Funds could also be used for new playground equipment and improvements to campsites.

