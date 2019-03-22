Badger to host NWMAC 2019 Annual Art Exhibit and Artists’ Reception: Open to the public from March 20-31

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is pleased to announce the 2019 Annual Art Exhibit and Artists’ Reception.

This year the annual Art Exhibit, featuring art from a variety of mediums, will be in Badger at the Community Hall, 203 N Main St, Badger, MN 56714, and runs from Wednesday, March 20 through Sunday, March 31, 2019. Hours are 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 7:00pm on weekdays, Saturdays from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sundays from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The Annual Art Exhibit will feature 100 pieces of visual art, photography, and fine craft from 38 adults and 31 high school student artists from our seven-county service region competing for $2,300.00 in cash awards. Attendees at the exhibit will also be able to vote for People’s Choice. Exhibit cash award winners will be chosen while the exhibit is on display by Holly Alcott, a qualified juror from Shevlin, Minnesota. They will be recognized and receive their check at the Artist Reception.

The Artist Reception will be at the Badger Community Center, 111 N Main St, Badger, MN 56714 on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Artist of the Year and Arts Advocate of the Year Awards, and the Northwest Star Artist lifetime achievement award will be presented at that time. Please look to the Northwest Minnesota Art Council website for more information and a listing of award winners. The artist reception program begins promptly at 3:00pm and ends around 4:00pm. Refreshments will be served starting at 2:15 at the community center prior to the program. People’s choice voting will end promptly at 2:45 on the day of the reception, in order to count ballots. Local entertainment will be featured during the program. Sheila Smith, Executive Director of Minnesota Citizen’s for the Arts will present on the Creative Minnesota survey results for our region. We are proud of the economic impact of the arts in Region 1.

The Exhibit and Reception is open to the public and free to attend. Many pieces of art are for sale and the public is encouraged to shop. Purchases can be marked as sold and picked up on March 31 at the reception. The reception is a wonderful day of celebrating the arts in our region with a usual attendance of about 200 people. Please feel welcome to attend.