M. Joan Haugen, 76

M. Joan Haugen, of Greenbush, MN, took her last breath in the arms of her loving husband to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor at the age of 76 years, 1 month and 23 days.

M. Joan Haugen was born January 22, 1943 in Sacramento, California to parents—Jeffrey and Marian (Aune) Everson.

Joan lived with both sets of grandparents while her father was in WWII. In 1950, Joan with her family moved to Greenbush. She attended school in Greenbush and graduated from Greenbush High School, Class of 1961.

Joan married Rhett Haugen on July 29, 1962 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. They lived on the Haugen farm which was in the family for 100 years. She was a terrific home worker where she enjoyed sewing, crafting, helping out in the Y Drive Inn, and of course working side by side with her husband, Rhett of 56 years. Joan was a treasured employee of the Greenbush School of 32 years where she was a friend to many students and teachers. Music had a special place in Joan’s heart. Besides playing the church organ and piano at Bethel Lutheran Church for many occasions, she also enjoyed providing piano lessons to many.

Joan & Rhett loved to travel. They enjoyed fishing and camping in Canada and spending many winters with life-long friends in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Joan’s life was always about family and friends. The love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren gave her constant joy.

She is survived by her husband—Rhett. Son—Stephen (Deon) Haugen of Roseau, MN and daughter — Trisha (Mark) Wold of Carson City, NV.

Grandchildren—Mark (Kylie) Haugen, Stephanie Haugen, Josh, Kaleb and Lucas Wold.

Great-Grandchildren—Eli, Ethan and Evan Haugen.

Her Mother—Marian Everson and her Mother-in-law—Audrey Haugen, both of Greenbush.

Sister—Vicky (Robert) Brunsvold and Brother—Paul (Deb Neuschwander) Everson: Brother-in-law—Dale Haugen and Sister-in-law—Karol (William) Simpkins.

Many special nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her father—Jeffrey Everson and her father-in-law—Curtis Haugen.

Memorial Services were held on Wednesday, March 20, at 11 AM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush, with Reverend Ken Bowman and Reverend Dennis Everson, officiating. Musicians were Linda Sovde, organist and Jody Kirkeide, vocalist. Honorary Pallbearers were Joan’s grandchildren, Mark & Stephanie Haugen, Joshua, Kaleb & Lucas Wold; also her great-grandchildren, Eli, Ethan & Evan Haugen, as well as Joan’s “Earthly Angels.”

Burial will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery later in the spring.

Thank you to the LifeCare Greenbush Manor Staff for the wonderful care, love and support. Through the years, Joan was surrounded by so many special angels who poured their love out to her. The family is forever grateful.