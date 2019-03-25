Johnson, Fabian, and Kiel announce a Facebook town hall meeting

Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks), Representative Dan Fabian (R-Roseau), and Representative Debra Kiel (R-Crookston) announced a Facebook town hall for Wednesday, March 27 from 12:10 PM until 1:00 PM. The Facebook town hall provides an opportunity for constituents throughout Senate District 1 to interact with the three legislators and discuss issues emerging in the legislature this session. Residents of District Senate District 1, which includes Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties are encouraged to join in.

The legislators will open the Facebook town hall meetings with a brief presentation on the current legislative session, followed by a time for audience comments and questions. There is no cost to attend, and all residents need to do is click the link to watch. Residents who can’t watch live to are welcome to view it on the member’s pages after the event.

Questions can be directed to Ryan Johnson, legislative assistant to Senator Mark Johnson at (651) 296-8660 or via email at Ryan.Johnson@senate.mn or submitted live in the Facebook feed. Constituents are encouraged to ask questions even if they cannot attend the live discussion.

The link to the video will be available at either of the three members pages:

Senator Mark Johnson https://www.facebook.com/Senator.Mark.Johnson/

Representative Dan Fabian https://www.facebook.com/RepDanFabian/

Representative Debra Kiel https://www.facebook.com/RepDebKiel/