Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Good walleye reports for those still ice fishing in 15-31′. Gold, glow red and glow colors best. Mix up presentations, try rattle baits, minnow baits. Deadsticking plain hook with live minnow consistent. Pike action had been excellent with many fish over 40″ caught again this week. Some big walleyes continue to be caught on tip ups by pike anglers! Fish houses on ice through March 31, walleyes open through April 14, pike season open continuous. Auger extensions needed. Call ahead to resort for ice transportation info this time of year.

On the Rainy River… River opening up just to the east of Birchdale. It is happening quick. Open water fishing will be here very soon. Strong current helping to eat up ice. Day to day reports on LOW Tourism Facebook.

Up at the NW Angle… Some good reports from Angle. Walleyes coming from 14-22′. Saugers and jumbo perch mixed in. Jig one line, second line dead stick with plain hook with live minnow. Some big pike being caught. This time of year, call ahead to resort for daily info. A complete list of lodging and fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.