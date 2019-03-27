Roxanne M. Melberg, 61, East Grand Forks, MN, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at home.

Roxanne Marie Klasen was born April 18, 1957 in Bemidji, MN, the daughter of LeRoy and Janet (Arfsten) Klasen, She moved with her family to Montana at a young age, but was raised in the Bemidji area where she graduated from high school.

Roxanne married Daniel Melberg on November 19, 1974 at Sisseton, SD. They lived in several places while Dan was serving in the U. S. Marine Corps including Twentynine Palms, CA, Augusta, GA, Cherry Point, NC, and Kaneohe, HI, where Roxanne worked at a sewing and fabric store. They also lived in Camp Pendleton, CA where Roxanne was a bank account supervisor before coming to East Grand Forks, MN where she was a transcriptionist at the Grand Forks Clinic. She also worked as a 911 dispatcher and at Farm Credit service. Roxanne worked at the court house in Walker MN for a short time following the Flood of 97 .She returned to the Grand Forks area where she worked as a 911 dispatcher, an administrative assistant for Eagle Electric, and for many years as an administrative assistant to the Grand Forks Fire Chief. After her retirement Roxanne enjoyed being a Standardized Patient for UND Medical Students.

She was a volunteer for the Special Olympics and also enjoyed knitting, Crochet, gardening, reading, travel and photography. She also loved her many pet dogs, cats and a couple of rats.

Roxanne was a dedicated mother to her two children. Spending many hours at the DAC and Lisa’s group home making sure Lisa was well taken care of. Her son Matthew was her exercise buddy and a source of much joy and pride. She had a very loving and caring relationship with her husband Dan.

Loving husband of 44 years Dan; Son, Matthew; Daughter, Lisa; Father, LeRoy; Sisters, Sherri Klasen, Kris Klasen, Kim (Klasen) Johnson; and 7 nephews. Mother in law, Marcy Melberg; Sister in law, Dianna (Melberg) Verly; brother in law, Dave Melberg. Roxanne was preceded in death was her mother, Jane;t and Father in law, Chuck Melberg.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at University Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, N.D. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, April 1, at the church. Inurnment will be in the spring in Memorial Park North Cemetery in Grand Forks. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.