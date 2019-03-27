Karen Loy Page, 80

Karen Loy Page, age 80, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Karen Knight was born on July 19, 1938, in Warroad, MN, the daughter of the late Wayne and Josephine (Neumiller) Knight. She was raised north of Williams, MN, and graduated from Williams High School. Afterwards, she moved to Warroad and worked in a bank and then to Thief River Falls, MN, where she worked in the Starko Clinic. On July 19, 1958, she was married to Joseph “Larry” Page in Red Lake Falls, MN. The family made their home in East Grand Forks, MN. She was a stay at home mom and when the kids were older she had an in home daycare. She also worked seasonally for American Crystal Sugar for 17 years. In her free time she loved to bake, shop, and spend time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph “Larry” Page of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Teresa (Craig) Marston of East Grand Forks, MN; Troy Page of Danville, CA; Tony Page of Manchester, NH; and Todd (Carla) Page of Blaine, WA; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Aaron, Renzo, Erica, Oliver, Emma, Arielle, Cooper, Abigail, and Brianna; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ian, Nicholas, Jordan, and Kellan; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Josephine Knight; 2 infant brothers; brothers, Clair and Gail Knight; and sister, Beverly Carlson.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

