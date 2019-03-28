County prepares for latest flood projections

At the Kittson County Board of Commissioners meeting on March 19, Emergency Management Director Scot Olson presented an update on flood preparation.

The flood projections have potential to reach the same levels as 2009, which was 43.85’ at Drayton.

Olson said it was a waiting game to see how the spring thaw would progress and if any other weather events might impact snow levels.

Grand Forks and Fargo had made emergency declarations. Olson said he would likely request an emergency declaration for Kittson as well. Olson had meetings upcoming with Pembina County and the mayor at St. Vincent.

Flooding over 40’ at Drayton puts close to 100 miles of roads under water in Kittson County. Over the years, the highway department has learned where flooding usually starts and can close roads as needed. The large ditches don’t always work to drain the water, due to snow blocking the flow.

