Kittson Hwy Dept. holds 5-Year Road and Bridge meeting
The Kittson County Highway Department held the 5-Year Road and Bridge planning meeting on March 19.
County Engineer Kelly Bengtson presented upcoming projects and took comments from the public.
Projects planned for 2019 include:
-County Rd 10 from Highway 59 to the Roseau County line
-Curve on Highway 7 north of Robbin
-Construction of the canola plant frontage road
-Highway 10 between the railroad tracks and Hwy. 75 in Hallock.
For more, see this week’s North Star News!