Kittson Hwy Dept. holds 5-Year Road and Bridge meeting

The Kittson County Highway Department held the 5-Year Road and Bridge planning meeting on March 19.

County Engineer Kelly Bengtson presented upcoming projects and took comments from the public.

Projects planned for 2019 include:

-County Rd 10 from Highway 59 to the Roseau County line

-Curve on Highway 7 north of Robbin

-Construction of the canola plant frontage road

-Highway 10 between the railroad tracks and Hwy. 75 in Hallock.

